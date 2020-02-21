US Markets

Autoliv says 2020 guidance still holds amid coronavirus impact

Contributor
Johannes Hellstrom Reuters
Published

Sweden's Autoliv, the world's biggest maker of airbags and seatbelts, on Friday affirmed its full-year growth and margin forecasts in spite of the coronavirus outbreak in China, which has caused major disruptions to businesses across the country. [nL4N2A74DY]

STOCKHOLM, Feb 21 (Reuters) - Sweden's Autoliv, the world's biggest maker of airbags and seatbelts, on Friday affirmed its full-year growth and margin forecasts in spite of the coronavirus outbreak in China, which has caused major disruptions to businesses across the country.

Chief Executive Mikael Bratt told Reuters that the forecast so far remained intact in spite of the situation in China, where industries have been forced into widespread shutdowns, but are now gradually resuming production.

"It is only a few weeks that this has impacted so far, so what happens ahead will determine the full-year picture," Bratt said, adding there was currently no reason to change the 2020 guidance.

"It was one week of additional closure for us, and one week is not impossible to catch up, and since then we have restarted production, albeit at a lower capacity utilisation, but things are moving in the right direction."

Autoliv has 15 plants in China and more than 8,000 staff. The group is currently forecasting organic sales growth of 3-4% in 2020, with an adjusted operating margin of at least 9.5%

(Reporting by Johannes Hellstrom; Editing by Simon Johnson)

((johannes.hellstrom@thomsonreuters.com; +46850242388; Reuters Messaging: johannes.hellstrom.reuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular