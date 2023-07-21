Autoliv Rises As Earnings Surpass Street View

(RTTNews) - Shares of automotive safety supplier Autoliv, Inc. (ALV) are rising more than 7% Friday morning after reporting second-quarter results, above analysts' view.

Net income in the second quarter declined to $53 million or $0.61 per share from $79 million or $0.91 per share in the same quarter a year ago.

Excluding one-time items, earnings were $1.93 per share, that beat the average estimate of analysts polled by Thomson-Reuters of $1.44 per share.

Quarterly sales increased 27% year-on-year to $2.635 billion. The consensus estimate was for $2.54 billion.

ALV, currently at $100.17, has traded in the range of $65.74 - $101.47 in the last 1 year.

