Autoliv raises sales guidance as light vehicle output improves

By Marie Mannes

STOCKHOLM, Oct 20 (Reuters) - Autoliv ALV.N, ALIVsdb.ST, the world's largest producer of car airbags and seatbelts, raised its annual sales guidance on Friday on the back of better light vehicle production (LVP) including passenger cars and pickup trucks.

Stabilisation of raw material prices and increased availability of semiconductors has meant LVP, disrupted by supply chain issues, has started to recover.

CEO Mikael Bratt said the company would increase its 2023 sales guidance to about 17% organic growth from 15%, citing the development of light vehicle production (LVP), to which it is highly exposed.

"LVP has developed better than expected, even with the UAW strike in the U.S. We have continued to see an improvement of supply chain stability throughout the year," Bratt said in a statement following third quarter results which met expectations.

Bratt said although the supply chain was more stable there was still a deterioration in Europe in the quarter.

He was optimistic though, that depressed global car production in Europe and the U.S. would eventually be restored.

"But it's more of a timing effect, our judgment right now is that the downside risk on the core production is limited," he said in an interview.

The company maintained its adjusted operating margin expectations of around 8.5-9%.

Autoliv shares were down 2% at 1110 GMT having risen about 17% in the last 12 months, recovering significantly from a steep fall in 2020.

Bratt said Autoliv had a few remaining price negotiations, which were going well and where he expected to be able to compensate for increased costs.

The company announced a cost-cutting programme earlier this year, including closing down some plants and cutting 8,000 jobs.

Autoliv expects its adjusted operating margin to rise by around 1.5-2 percentage points in the fourth quarter from a year earlier.

Its operating profit, adjusted for restructuring, litigation and other non-recurring costs was $243 million in the quarter, from $173 million a year earlier and in line with analyst estimates of $242 million.

(Reporting by Marie Mannes; editing by Susan Fenton and Elaine Hardcastle)

((Marie.mannes@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.