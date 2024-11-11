Autoliv quarterly dividend increased by 3% to 70c per share

Autoliv (ALV) announced an increase of its quarterly dividend and extension of its current share repurchase program. Autoliv will cancel two million treasury shares in December 2024. Autoliv plans to hold its next Capital Markets Day on June 3, 2025, the company noted. Autoliv’s quarterly dividend is increased by 3% to 70 cents per share, from 68 cents, for the fourth quarter of 2024. Assuming today’s number of shares outstanding, this equals an annualized total dividend of approximately $220M, the company noted. To holders of record on the close of business on Tuesday, December 3, the dividend will be payable on: Thursday, December 19, 2024 to holders of Autoliv common stock listed on the New York Stock Exchange; and Friday, December 20, 2024 to holders of Autoliv Swedish Depository Receipts listed on Nasdaq Stockholm, or SDRs. “With only the current quarter remaining under the current share repurchase program, the Autoliv Board of Directors has now approved an extension of the program until the end of 2025 with no other changes to the authorization. Under the extended repurchase program, up to 7.5 million shares or up to $550 million, whichever comes first, remain authorized for potential repurchase from today through 2025. Autoliv management can initiate repurchases opportunistically at its discretion, subject to applicable legal requirements. The Autoliv Board of Directors also approved the retirement this quarter of 2,000,000 shares of common stock that have been held in treasury. The retirement of these shares in December, together with the retirement of shares repurchased in the quarter, will result in the decrease in the issued shares of common stock,” the company added.

