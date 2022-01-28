Autoliv Q4 Profit Tops Estimates; Net Sales Down 15.8%

(RTTNews) - Autoliv, Inc. (ALV) reported fourth-quarter adjusted profit per share of $1.30 compared to $2.19, prior year. On average, 12 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report profit per share of $1.18, for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Net profit was $115 million or $1.31 per share compared to $189 million or $2.15 per share. Sales decreased to $2.12 billion from $2.52 billion, a year ago. Analysts on average had estimated $2.17 billion in revenue.

For full year 2022, the company estimates: around 20% organic sales growth; and around 9.5% adjusted operating margin.

