Markets
ALV

Autoliv Q4 Profit Tops Estimates; Net Sales Down 15.8%

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Autoliv, Inc. (ALV) reported fourth-quarter adjusted profit per share of $1.30 compared to $2.19, prior year. On average, 12 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report profit per share of $1.18, for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Net profit was $115 million or $1.31 per share compared to $189 million or $2.15 per share. Sales decreased to $2.12 billion from $2.52 billion, a year ago. Analysts on average had estimated $2.17 billion in revenue.

For full year 2022, the company estimates: around 20% organic sales growth; and around 9.5% adjusted operating margin.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

ALV

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

RTTNews

Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular