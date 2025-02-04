Autoliv Q4 Earnings Beat Expectations, Sales Decline Y/Y

Autoliv Inc. ALV reported fourth-quarter 2024 adjusted earnings of $3.05 per share, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.83 but declined 19% year over year. The company reported net sales of $2.62 billion in the quarter, which missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.71 million and fell 4.9% year over year.

Organic sales fell 3.3% year over year and missed our estimate of a decline of 1% due to a negative regional and model light vehicle production mix. Autoliv reported adjusted operating income of $349 million, up 4.7% year over year. Adjusted operating margin was 13.4%, higher than 12.1% in the year-ago period due to the higher gross profit and lower costs for research, development and engineering.

Segmental Performance

Sales in the Airbags and Associated Products segment totaled $1.76 billion, lagging our projection of $1.95 billion. Revenues also fell 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. The major categories within the segment that reported a decline in organic sales include steering wheels, passenger airbags, driver airbags and knee airbags.



Sales in the Seatbelts and Associated Products segment totaled $856 million, down 3.5% from the prior-year quarter due to the decline in organic sales in China and Europe. The metric, however, surpassed our projection of $754.9 million.



Region-wise, overall sales in the Americas during the quarter under review totaled $786 million, which missed our estimate of $800.2 million and decreased 8.7% year over year.



Sales in Europe totaled $715 million, which missed our forecast of $782.7 million and decreased 5.3% year over year.



Sales in China came in at $587 million, missing our projection of $606.1 million and fell 4.8% year over year.



Sales in the Rest of Asia totaled $527 million, which increased 1.7% year over year and topped our projection of $512.1 million.

Financial Position

Autoliv had cash and cash equivalents of $330 million as of Dec. 31, 2024. Long-term debt totaled $1.52 billion. Operating cash flow in the quarter under review was $420 million and capital expenditure amounted to $132 million, resulting in a free cash flow of $288 million. In the quarter, ALV paid a dividend of 70 cents per share and repurchased 1.04 million shares.

ALV Provides 2025 Guidance

The company forecasts 2025 organic sales growth of around 2% compared with 0.4% reported in 2024. The adjusted operating margin is anticipated to be in the range of 10-10.5%. Operating cash flow is expected to be $1.2 billion in 2025.

Zacks Rank & Key Picks

ALV carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) at present.



