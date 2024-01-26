Autoliv Q4 adjusted operating profit beats expectations

News & Insights

STOCKHOLM, Jan 26 (Reuters) - Sweden's Autoliv ALV.N, ALIVsdb.ST, the world's largest producer of airbags and seatbelts, reported a fourth-quarter operating profit above expectations on Friday and said it expected an adjusted operating margin of about 10.5% for the full year of 2024.

Operating profit adjusted for litigation and other non-recurring costs was $334 million, up from $233 million in the same quarter a year ago.

That beat analysts polled by LSEG's estimates of $321 million.

The firm said it expected an adjusted operating margin of around 10.5% in 2024, up from the 6.6% achieved in 2023. It expects 2024 organic sales growth of around 5%.

