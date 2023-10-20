Autoliv Q3 Profit Rises; Organic Sales Growth At 11%

News & Insights

(RTTNews) - Autoliv (ALV) reported third quarter net income of $134 million, an increase of 27% from prior year. Earnings per share was $1.57 compared to $1.21. Adjusted earnings per share was $1.66 compared to $1.23. On average, 12 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report profit per share of $1.84, for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Third quarter sales were $2.60 billion, an increase of 13% from last year. Organic sales growth was 11%, for the quarter. Analysts on average had estimated $2.64 billion in revenue.

For 2023, the company now expects: around 17% organic sales growth; around 8.5% - 9.0% adjusted operating margin; and around $900 million operating cash flow.

