Autoliv Q2 Earnings Up

(RTTNews) - Autoliv, Inc. (ALV), an automotive safety systems company, on Friday announced that net income attributable to controlling interest increased compared with the previous year.

For the second quarter, net income attributable to controlling interest climbed to $167 million from $138 million last year.

Earnings per share were $2.16 versus $1.71 last year.

Adjusted Net income attributable to controlling interest were $170 million, compared to $152 million last year.

Adjusted earnings per share were $2.21 versus $1.87 in the same period last year.

Net sales increased to $2.71 billion from $2.61 billion last year. Looking ahead, the company anticipates organic sales growth for the full year 2025 of around 3%. Adjusted operating margin is expected to be around 10-10.5%.

Autoliv is trading currently 4.06% lesser at $112 on the New York Stock Exchange.

