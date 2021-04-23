Autoliv Q1 operating profit tops forecast
STOCKHOLM, April 23 (Reuters) - Sweden's Autoliv ALIVsdb.STALV.N, the world's largest producer of airbags and seatbelts, reported higher than expected quarterly earnings on Friday and kept its forecast of around 20% organic sales growth in 2021.
Autoliv reported a first-quarter operating profit of $237 million compared with a $134 million profit in the year-ago quarter and a mean forecast of $201 million based on a poll of analysts published by the company.
(Reporting by Helena Soderpalm; editing by Niklas Pollard)
