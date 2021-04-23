US Markets
Autoliv Q1 operating profit tops forecast

Sweden's Autoliv, the world's largest producer of airbags and seatbelts, reported higher than expected quarterly earnings on Friday and kept its forecast of around 20% organic sales growth in 2021.

Autoliv reported a first-quarter operating profit of $237 million compared with a $134 million profit in the year-ago quarter and a mean forecast of $201 million based on a poll of analysts published by the company.

