Autoliv profit tops forecasts

Sweden's Autoliv, the world's largest producer of airbags and seat belts, reported higher than expected fourth-quarter earnings on Friday and said it expected around 20% organic sales growth in 2022.

Autoliv reported an operating profit of $174 million, down from $307 million in the year-ago quarter, and beating a mean forecast for $170 million based on a poll of analysts published by the company.

