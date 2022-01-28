Autoliv profit tops forecasts

STOCKHOLM, Jan 28 (Reuters) - Sweden's Autoliv ALIVsdb.STALV.N, the world's largest producer of airbags and seat belts, reported higher than expected fourth-quarter earnings on Friday and said it expected around 20% organic sales growth in 2022.

Autoliv reported an operating profit of $174 million, down from $307 million in the year-ago quarter, and beating a mean forecast for $170 million based on a poll of analysts published by the company.

(Reporting by Helena Soderpalm; Editing by Simon Johnson)

