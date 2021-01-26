US Markets
ALV

Autoliv profit tops forecast as car production recovers from pandemic blow

Contributors
Helena Soderpalm Reuters
Johannes Hellstrom Reuters
Published

Sweden's Autoliv reported higher than expected quarterly earnings on Tuesday, boosted by a recovery in car production following a plunge due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Adds detail, background, shares

STOCKHOLM, Jan 26 (Reuters) - Sweden's Autoliv ALIVsdb.STALV.N reported higher than expected quarterly earnings on Tuesday, boosted by a recovery in car production following a plunge due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Autoliv, the world's largest producer of airbags and seatbelts, said it expects around 20% organic sales growth and an adjusted operating margin of about 10% in 2021.

"Although the pandemic is not yet behind us, I am confident that our performance in the second half of the year shows that we have built a solid platform to move towards our mid-term targets," Chief Executive Mikael Bratt said in a statement.

Autoliv reported a fourth-quarter operating profit of $307 million compared with a $229 million profit in the year-ago quarter and a mean forecast of $283 million based on a poll of analysts published by the company.

On an adjusted basis, operating earnings were $311 million, up from $242 million a year earlier, the company said. Quarterly like-for-like sales grew 12.7%.

The auto industry was thrown into turmoil last spring when the spread of COVID-19 and related lock-downs in many countries forced a temporary stop to car production across large parts of the globe.

Autoliv, which made a loss in the second quarter of 2020 despite deep spending cuts, has along with the rest of the industry seen a gradual recovery since then.

Shares in the firm, which rivals ZF and Joyson Safety Systems, rose 5.0% at 1131 GMT.

(Reporting by Helena Soderpalm and Johannes Hellstrom; editing by Jason Neely)

((helena.soderpalm@thomsonreuters.com; +46 8 700 10 15; Reuters Messaging: helena.soderpalm.reuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

ALV

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular