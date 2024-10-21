News & Insights

Stocks
ALV

Autoliv price target raised to $108 from $103 at Baird

October 21, 2024 — 06:52 am EDT

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

Baird raised the firm’s price target on Autoliv (ALV) to $108 from $103 and keeps a Neutral rating on the shares. The firm noted the shares are trading solidly higher after 3Q24 results/guidance that were more or less in line, less bad than feared overall and creating a steadier trading setup going forward.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>

Read More on ALV:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

ALV

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.