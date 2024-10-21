Autoliv price target raised to $108 from $103 at Baird

Baird raised the firm’s price target on Autoliv (ALV) to $108 from $103 and keeps a Neutral rating on the shares. The firm noted the shares are trading solidly higher after 3Q24 results/guidance that were more or less in line, less bad than feared overall and creating a steadier trading setup going forward.

