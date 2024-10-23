Autoliv price target lowered to SEK 1,318 from SEK 1,340 at Berenberg

Berenberg lowered the firm’s price target on Autoliv (ALV) to SEK 1,318 from SEK 1,340 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares.
