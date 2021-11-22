Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) Could Be A Buy For Its Upcoming Dividend

It looks like Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV) is about to go ex-dividend in the next three days. The ex-dividend date is one business day before a company's record date, which is the date on which the company determines which shareholders are entitled to receive a dividend. The ex-dividend date is of consequence because whenever a stock is bought or sold, the trade takes at least two business day to settle. This means that investors who purchase Autoliv's shares on or after the 26th of November will not receive the dividend, which will be paid on the 13th of December.

The company's next dividend payment will be US$0.64 per share. Last year, in total, the company distributed US$2.56 to shareholders. Based on the last year's worth of payments, Autoliv has a trailing yield of 2.4% on the current stock price of $105.16. Dividends are an important source of income to many shareholders, but the health of the business is crucial to maintaining those dividends. So we need to check whether the dividend payments are covered, and if earnings are growing.

If a company pays out more in dividends than it earned, then the dividend might become unsustainable - hardly an ideal situation. Autoliv is paying out just 21% of its profit after tax, which is comfortably low and leaves plenty of breathing room in the case of adverse events. A useful secondary check can be to evaluate whether Autoliv generated enough free cash flow to afford its dividend. It paid out 22% of its free cash flow as dividends last year, which is conservatively low.

It's encouraging to see that the dividend is covered by both profit and cash flow. This generally suggests the dividend is sustainable, as long as earnings don't drop precipitously.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

NYSE:ALV Historic Dividend November 22nd 2021

Companies with consistently growing earnings per share generally make the best dividend stocks, as they usually find it easier to grow dividends per share. If business enters a downturn and the dividend is cut, the company could see its value fall precipitously. With that in mind, we're encouraged by the steady growth at Autoliv, with earnings per share up 2.4% on average over the last five years. Autoliv is retaining more than three-quarters of its earnings and has a history of generating some growth in earnings. We think this is a reasonable combination.

The main way most investors will assess a company's dividend prospects is by checking the historical rate of dividend growth. Since the start of our data, 10 years ago, Autoliv has lifted its dividend by approximately 4.8% a year on average. It's encouraging to see the company lifting dividends while earnings are growing, suggesting at least some corporate interest in rewarding shareholders.

The Bottom Line

Has Autoliv got what it takes to maintain its dividend payments? Earnings per share have been growing moderately, and Autoliv is paying out less than half its earnings and cash flow as dividends, which is an attractive combination as it suggests the company is investing in growth. It might be nice to see earnings growing faster, but Autoliv is being conservative with its dividend payouts and could still perform reasonably over the long run. Overall we think this is an attractive combination and worthy of further research.

In light of that, while Autoliv has an appealing dividend, it's worth knowing the risks involved with this stock. Case in point: We've spotted 3 warning signs for Autoliv you should be aware of.

