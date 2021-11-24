Autoliv, Inc. (ALV) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 26, 2021

Autoliv, Inc. (ALV) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 26, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.64 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 13, 2021. Shareholders who purchased ALV prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 3.23% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $102.47, the dividend yield is 2.5%.

The previous trading day's last sale of ALV was $102.47, representing a -7.34% decrease from the 52 week high of $110.59 and a 26.77% increase over the 52 week low of $80.83.

ALV is a part of the Capital Goods sector, which includes companies such as Johnson Controls International plc (JCI) and Aptiv PLC (APTV). ALV's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $5.81. Zacks Investment Research reports ALV's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 53.25%, compared to an industry average of 20.2%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the alv Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to ALV through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have ALV as a top-10 holding:

iShares MSCI Germany Index Fund (EWG)

Xtrackers MSCI Germany Hedged Equity ETF (DBGR)

Global X DAX Germany ETF (DAX)

iShares MSCI Europe Financials Sector Index Fund (EUFN)

Xtrackers MSCI EAFE High Dividend Yield Equity ETF (HDEF).

The top-performing ETF of this group is EUFN with an increase of 3.1% over the last 100 days. EWG has the highest percent weighting of ALV at 6.06%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.