Autoliv, Inc. (ALV) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for May 27, 2021

Autoliv, Inc. (ALV) will begin trading ex-dividend on May 27, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.62 per share is scheduled to be paid on June 14, 2021. Shareholders who purchased ALV prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 9th quarter that ALV has paid the same dividend.

The previous trading day's last sale of ALV was $103.23, representing a -4.36% decrease from the 52 week high of $107.94 and a 70.35% increase over the 52 week low of $60.60.

ALV is a part of the Capital Goods sector, which includes companies such as Johnson Controls International plc (JCI) and Aptiv PLC (APTV). ALV's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $3.06. Zacks Investment Research reports ALV's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 112.59%, compared to an industry average of 35.8%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the ALV Dividend History page.

Interested in gaining exposure to ALV through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have ALV as a top-10 holding:

iShares MSCI Germany Index Fund (EWG)

Xtrackers MSCI Germany Hedged Equity ETF (DBGR)

Franklin FTSE Germany ETF (FLGR)

iShares MSCI Europe Financials Sector Index Fund (EUFN)

Xtrackers MSCI EAFE High Dividend Yield Equity ETF (HDEF).

The top-performing ETF of this group is EUFN with an increase of 18.46% over the last 100 days. EWG has the highest percent weighting of ALV at 6.64%.

