Autoliv Gains On Higher Q3 Earnings

(RTTNews) - Autoliv, Inc. (ALV) shares are adding more than six percent on Friday morning trade after the company reported a surge in earnings for the third quarter on improved revenues.

The quarterly earnings were $1.57 per share, up 30 percent, from $1.21 per share last year. On an adjusted basis, earnings were $1.57 per share.

Net sales for the quarter increased 13 percent to $2.59 billion from $2.30 billion in the prior year.

Currently, shares are at $95.26, up 5.64 percent from the previous close of $90.17 on a volume of 885,693.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.