News & Insights

Markets
ALV

Autoliv Gains On Higher Q3 Earnings

October 20, 2023 — 10:28 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Autoliv, Inc. (ALV) shares are adding more than six percent on Friday morning trade after the company reported a surge in earnings for the third quarter on improved revenues.

The quarterly earnings were $1.57 per share, up 30 percent, from $1.21 per share last year. On an adjusted basis, earnings were $1.57 per share.

Net sales for the quarter increased 13 percent to $2.59 billion from $2.30 billion in the prior year.

Currently, shares are at $95.26, up 5.64 percent from the previous close of $90.17 on a volume of 885,693.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

ALV

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.