Autoliv extends share repurchase program

Autoliv (ALV) announced an increase of its quarterly dividend and extension of its current share repurchase program. Autoliv will cancel 2M treasury shares in December. Autoliv plans to hold its next Capital Markets Day on June 3 2025. With only the current quarter remaining under the current share repurchase program, the Autoliv board of directors has now approved an extension of the program until the end of 2025 with no other changes to the authorization. Under the extended repurchase program, up to 7.5M shares or up to $550M, whichever comes first, remain authorized for potential repurchase from today through 2025. Autoliv management can initiate repurchases opportunistically at its discretion, subject to applicable legal requirements.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on ALV:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.