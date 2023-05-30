Autoliv Europe President Frithjof Oldorff Steps Down; Names Magnus Jarlegren Successor

(RTTNews) - Autoliv, Inc. (ALV), dealing with automotive safety systems, announced on Tuesday that its President, Frithjof Oldorff has stepped down to pursue new opportunities. Magnus Jarlegren, who is currently the executive vice president, Operations, has been appointed as the new President, effective June 1.

Magnus Jarlegren has been responsible for improving the Autoliv Production System and plant performance.

In the regular trading session on Friday, the stock closed at $84.17, up $2.48 or 3.04%. However, during the premarket trading, the stock is currently trading at $83.79, down $0.38 or 0.45%.

