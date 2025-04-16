AUTOLIV Earnings Results: $ALV Reports Quarterly Earnings

AUTOLIV ($ALV) posted quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The company reported earnings of $2.15 per share, beating estimates of $1.68 by $0.47. The company also reported revenue of $2,578,000,000, beating estimates of $2,539,533,900 by $38,466,100.
AUTOLIV Insider Trading Activity
AUTOLIV insiders have traded $ALV stock on the open market 7 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 7 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ALV stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- MIKAEL BRATT (President and CEO) sold 5,760 shares for an estimated $569,691
- FREDRIK WESTIN (EVP Finance and CFO) sold 1,803 shares for an estimated $178,839
- MAGNUS JARLEGREN (President, Autoliv Europe) sold 1,289 shares for an estimated $127,394
- CHRISTIAN SWAHN (EVP, Supply Chain Management) sold 1,192 shares for an estimated $117,751
- PER JONAS JADEMYR (EVP Quality and Proj. Mgmt) sold 401 shares for an estimated $39,637
- MIKAEL HAGSTROM (VP, Corporate Control) sold 401 shares for an estimated $39,637
- KEVIN FOX (President, Autoliv Americas) sold 200 shares for an estimated $19,477
AUTOLIV Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 134 institutional investors add shares of AUTOLIV stock to their portfolio, and 199 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- FMR LLC added 641,895 shares (+9.9%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $60,203,332
- CITADEL ADVISORS LLC removed 519,239 shares (-88.4%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $48,699,425
- LIND VALUE II APS removed 383,609 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $35,978,688
- FIL LTD added 351,876 shares (+17.3%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $33,002,450
- MASSACHUSETTS FINANCIAL SERVICES CO /MA/ added 284,002 shares (+67.9%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $26,636,547
- PUBLIC SECTOR PENSION INVESTMENT BOARD added 282,769 shares (+70.3%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $26,520,904
- BALYASNY ASSET MANAGEMENT L.P. added 274,541 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $25,749,200
AUTOLIV Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $ALV in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Barclays issued a "Overweight" rating on 04/15/2025
- Cowen & Co. issued a "Buy" rating on 03/06/2025
AUTOLIV Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $ALV recently. We have seen 3 analysts offer price targets for $ALV in the last 6 months, with a median target of $108.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- Luke Junk from Robert W. Baird set a target price of $108.0 on 10/21/2024
- Vijay Rakesh from Mizuho Securities set a target price of $115.0 on 10/21/2024
- Colin Langan from Wells Fargo set a target price of $101.0 on 10/21/2024
