AUTOLIV Earnings Results: $ALV Reports Quarterly Earnings

AUTOLIV ($ALV) posted quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The company reported earnings of $2.15 per share, beating estimates of $1.68 by $0.47. The company also reported revenue of $2,578,000,000, beating estimates of $2,539,533,900 by $38,466,100.

AUTOLIV Insider Trading Activity

AUTOLIV insiders have traded $ALV stock on the open market 7 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 7 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ALV stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

MIKAEL BRATT (President and CEO) sold 5,760 shares for an estimated $569,691

FREDRIK WESTIN (EVP Finance and CFO) sold 1,803 shares for an estimated $178,839

MAGNUS JARLEGREN (President, Autoliv Europe) sold 1,289 shares for an estimated $127,394

CHRISTIAN SWAHN (EVP, Supply Chain Management) sold 1,192 shares for an estimated $117,751

PER JONAS JADEMYR (EVP Quality and Proj. Mgmt) sold 401 shares for an estimated $39,637

MIKAEL HAGSTROM (VP, Corporate Control) sold 401 shares for an estimated $39,637

KEVIN FOX (President, Autoliv Americas) sold 200 shares for an estimated $19,477

AUTOLIV Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 134 institutional investors add shares of AUTOLIV stock to their portfolio, and 199 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

AUTOLIV Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $ALV in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Barclays issued a "Overweight" rating on 04/15/2025

Cowen & Co. issued a "Buy" rating on 03/06/2025

AUTOLIV Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $ALV recently. We have seen 3 analysts offer price targets for $ALV in the last 6 months, with a median target of $108.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Luke Junk from Robert W. Baird set a target price of $108.0 on 10/21/2024

on 10/21/2024 Vijay Rakesh from Mizuho Securities set a target price of $115.0 on 10/21/2024

on 10/21/2024 Colin Langan from Wells Fargo set a target price of $101.0 on 10/21/2024

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.

