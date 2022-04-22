Autoliv cuts 2022 forecasts after profit miss, shares dive

Adds detail, shares

STOCKHOLM, April 22 (Reuters) - Sweden's Autoliv ALIVsdb.STALV.N, the world's largest producer of airbags and seat belts, cut its full-year forecasts on Friday after postinga first-quarter profit less than half the size expected by markets.

The company's Sweden-listed shares, down 3.9% ahead of the report, were 9.5% lower by 1025 GMT.

Autoliv said it was expecting organic sales growth of around 12-17% in 2022, and an adjusted operating margin of about 5.5%-7.0%. Its previous forecast had been for 20% organic sales growth and a margin of about 9.5%, versus 8.3% last year.

The auto industry, squeezed by supply-chain constraints and chip shortages, has been hit hard after Russia's invasion of Ukraine with Western sanctions pushing up the price of energy and raw materials.

Russia accounted for less than 1% of Autoliv's sales in 2021.

"The first quarter of 2022 saw adverse impacts on an already distressed global supply chain, leading to increased cost inflation as well as lower global LVP," Chief Executive Mikael Bratt said in a statement.

Autoliv reported adjusted operating profit of $68 million, down from $237 million in the year-ago quarter, and lagging a mean forecast for $149 million based on a poll of analysts published by the company.

It added that it expects second-quarter adjusted operating margin to be weaker than in the first quarter, as cost inflation will increase faster than cost compensations.

(Reporting by Helena Soderpalm; Editing by Johan Ahlander and Simon Johnson)

