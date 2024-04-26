Autoliv Climbs On Improved Q1 Profit

(RTTNews) - Autoliv, Inc. (ALV) shares are gaining more than 6 percent on Friday morning trade after the company reported an increase in first quarter earnings, supported by 4.9 percent increase in net sales, compared to the prior year. Looking ahead to the full year, the company expects 5 percent organic sales growth.

The quarterly earnings per share was $1.52, up from $0.86 last year.

Net sales increased to $2.615 billion from $2.493 billion a year ago.

Currently, shares are at $122.01, up 5.62 percent from the previous close of $115.85 on a volume of 668,544.

