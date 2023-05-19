News & Insights

Autoliv China, NIO In Deal To Develop Safety Technology For Electric Vehicles

(RTTNews) - Autoliv, Inc. (ALV), a Swedish-American automotive safety systems provider, said on Friday that its unit Autoliv China, and NIO Inc., a Chinese electric vehicle company, have inked a strategic cooperation framework deal.

NIO and Autoliv will develop safety products for electric vehicles and sustainable technologies.

The new technologies, among others, will include a passenger airbag that deploys from the headliner using an environmentally friendly inflator.

The two parties are co-developing a new airbag concept that provides full protection for different seating positions, allowing better protection, and more freedom to design the interior of the vehicle.

