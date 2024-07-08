Autoliv Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average - Bullish for ALV

In trading on Monday, shares of Autoliv Inc (Symbol: ALV) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $109.42, changing hands as high as $111.06 per share. Autoliv Inc shares are currently trading up about 1.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of ALV shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, ALV's low point in its 52 week range is $87.01 per share, with $129.38 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $108.53.

