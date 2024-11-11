Autoliv Announces Dividend Increase And Extension Of Share Repurchase Program

(RTTNews) - Autoliv Inc. (ALV) announced an increase of its quarterly dividend and extension of its current share repurchase program. The company will cancel two million treasury shares in December 2024. Autoliv plans to hold its next Capital Markets Day on June 3rd, 2025.

The company increased its quarterly dividend by 3% to 70 cents per share, from 68 cents, for the fourth quarter of 2024.

Since 2021, Autoliv has returned more than $1.6 billion to shareholders through dividends and share repurchases. Of this total, approximately $950 million was used to repurchase 9.5 million shares, which represented 11% of the outstanding shares at the time the program began. This is part of the company's current 3-year share repurchase program, set to expire at the end of the year.

Autoliv noted that its board has now approved an extension of the program until the end of 2025 with no other changes to the authorization. Under the extended repurchase program, up to 7.5 million shares or up to $550 million, whichever comes first, remain authorized for potential repurchase from today through 2025.

The Autoliv Board of Directors also approved the retirement this quarter of 2 million shares of common stock that have been held in treasury.

Autoliv plans to host a Capital Markets Day on Tuesday June 3rd, 2025.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.