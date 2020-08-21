Autoliv (ALV) Shares Cross Below 200 DMA

In trading on Friday, shares of Autoliv Inc (Symbol: ALV) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $68.74, changing hands as low as $68.66 per share. Autoliv Inc shares are currently trading down about 1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of ALV shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, ALV's low point in its 52 week range is $38.16 per share, with $87.01 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $69.09.

