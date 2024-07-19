Autoliv (ALV) Reports Q2 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

For the quarter ended June 2024, Autoliv, Inc. (ALV) reported revenue of $2.61 billion, down 1.1% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $1.87, compared to $1.93 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -6.09% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.77 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $2.44, the EPS surprise was -23.36%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Autoliv performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Sales - Airbags, Steering Wheels and Other - Organic change : 1.2% versus 6.2% estimated by three analysts on average.

: 1.2% versus 6.2% estimated by three analysts on average. Sales - Seatbelt Products - Organic change : -0.3% versus 4.2% estimated by three analysts on average.

: -0.3% versus 4.2% estimated by three analysts on average. Sales by Segment - Organic change : 0.7% versus 6.6% estimated by two analysts on average.

: 0.7% versus 6.6% estimated by two analysts on average. Sales- Seatbelt Products : $858 million versus $908.63 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -2.3% change.

: $858 million versus $908.63 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -2.3% change. Sales- Airbags, Steering Wheels and Other: $1.75 billion compared to the $1.87 billion average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -0.6% year over year.

Shares of Autoliv have returned +1.8% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

Infrastructure Stock Boom to Sweep America

A massive push to rebuild the crumbling U.S. infrastructure will soon be underway. It’s bipartisan, urgent, and inevitable. Trillions will be spent. Fortunes will be made.

The only question is “Will you get into the right stocks early when their growth potential is greatest?”

Zacks has released a Special Report to help you do just that, and today it’s free. Discover 5 special companies that look to gain the most from construction and repair to roads, bridges, and buildings, plus cargo hauling and energy transformation on an almost unimaginable scale.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Autoliv, Inc. (ALV) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.