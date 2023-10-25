Autoliv (ALV) Q3 Earnings Miss Estimates, Sales Rise Y/Y

Autoliv Inc. ALV reported third-quarter 2023 adjusted earnings of $1.66 per share, lagging the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.74 but rising 34.9% year over year. Lower-than-expected revenues from the Seatbelts and Associated Products segment resulted in the underperformance. The company reported net sales of $2,596 million in the quarter, which topped the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2,561 million and soared 12.8% year over year.



Organic sales rose 11% year over year and breezed past our estimate of a 6.9% rise due to new product launches and higher prices. Autoliv reported an adjusted operating income of $243 million, surging 40% year over year. Adjusted operating margin was 9.4%, higher than 7.5% in the year-ago period due to higher gross profit.

Segmental Performance

Sales in the Airbags and Associated Products segment totaled $1,761 million, beating our projection of $1,659.8 million. Revenues rose 17% on a year-over-year basis. All major categories within the segment witnessed organic sales growth. The primary reason for the upside was a rise in sales of steering wheels, followed by inflatable curtains, side airbags and passenger airbags.



Sales in the Seatbelts and Associated Products segment totaled $835 million, up 5.5% from the prior-year quarter and missing our projection of $864.5 million. Organic growth in Asia, excluding China and Europe, followed by the Americas, contributed to the year-over-year increase.



Region-wise, overall sales in the Americas during the quarter under review totaled $918 million, which surpassed our estimate of $855.7 million and increased 16% year over year. Sales in Europe totaled $646 million, topping our forecast of $623.2 million and surging 17% year over year. Sales in China came in at $538 million, missing our projection of $562.1 million but up 0.1% year over year. Sales in the Rest of Asia totaled $495 million, up 18% year over year and above our projection of $483.4 million.

Financial Position

Autoliv had cash and cash equivalents of $475 million as of Sep 30, 2023. Long-term debt totaled $1,277 million. Net capital expenditure jumped to $151 million compared with $164 million during the corresponding period of 2022. At quarter-end, free cash flow was $50 million compared with $68 million in the year-ago period. During the quarter under review, Autoliv paid dividends of 66 cents per share and repurchased 1.23 million shares at an average price of $97.23 per share.

Updated 2023 Guidance

The company now forecasts full-year 2023 organic sales growth of around 17%, up from prior guidance of 15%. Adjusted operating margin is anticipated within the 8.5-9% range. Operating cash flow is expected to be $900 million in 2023.

