Autoliv (ALV) Partners With GWM to Enhance Safety & Experience

Autoliv China, a division of Autoliv, Inc. ALV, announced a collaboration with Great Wall Motor (GMW), a Chinese automobile manufacturer. Through this partnership, Autoliv wants to consolidate its position with Chinese OEMs.



Autoliv and Great Wall Motor have been working together since 2003. During its first collaboration, Autoliv developed and started supplying seatbelts for Haval sport utility vehicles.



The latest collaboration focuses on innovation by enhancing the driving experience, such as an overhead passenger airbag that deploys from the car’s ceiling. It also includes an integrated safety system solution for autonomous vehicles. Autoliv’s zero-gravity seat includes airbags and an integrated seatbelt. The safety system is adaptable to the needs of different drivers and passengers.



Autoliv China and Great Wall Motor share a common commitment to create low-carbon solutions and plan to develop new products with sustainable materials. These products will use bio-PET in airbag cushions and bio-leather wrapping on steering wheels.



Mikael Bratt, president and CEO of Autoliv, said that the company will work closely with the Great Wall Motor team and utilize its knowledge and strength to enhance the safety and driving experience of users across the globe.



In 2019, both companies signed a joint research statement for road safety evaluation studies in North America to improve safety and product support for Great Wall Motor’s globalization strategy.



Autoliv is at the forefront of automotive safety technology. Content per vehicle growth is expected to be led by continued upgrades in government regulations and crash test ratings, highly safety-focused societies and opportunities coming from new vehicle interiors. With content per vehicle on the rise, Autoliv is set to gain from the growing demand for front-center airbags, rear-side airbags and pedestrian protection products.

Zacks Rank & Key Picks

ALV currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).



Some top-ranked players in the auto space include Li Auto LI, Gentex Corporation GNTX and Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. ALSN, each sporting a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for LI’s 2023 sales and earnings implies year-over-year growth of 154.7% and 9,200%, respectively. The EPS estimate for 2023 and 2024 have moved north by 33 cents and 68 cents, respectively, in the past 60 days.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for GNTX’s 2023 sales and earnings indicates year-over-year rises of 17.3% and 29.4%, respectively. The EPS estimates for 2023 and 2024 have moved up by 7 cents and 9 cents, respectively, in the past 60 days.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for ALSN’s 2023 sales and earnings suggests year-over-year increases of 9.3% and 24.2%, respectively.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2023. Previous recommendations have soared +143.0%, +175.9%, +498.3% and +673.0%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Autoliv, Inc. (ALV) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (ALSN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Gentex Corporation (GNTX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Li Auto Inc. Sponsored ADR (LI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.