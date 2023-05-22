AutoLiv (ALV) & Nio Unite to Develop Safety Products for EVs

AutoLiv China, a subsidiary of automotive safety supplier AutoLiv Inc. ALV, and Nio, Inc. NIO, a China-based multinational automaker, signed a strategic cooperation framework agreement. The alliance aims to develop safety technologies for electric vehicles (EVs), with an overarching focus on sustainable solutions.



Per the agreement, AutoLiv and Nio will design safety products for electric vehicles, focusing primarily on sustainable technologies. The companies will develop a passenger airbag that deploys from the headliner using an eco-friendly inflator. Moreover, the allies are developing a airbag that will provide comprehensive protection to passengers in different seating positions.



This innovation will provide superior protection and offer more liberty in designing the interior of the vehicles. Both airbag cushion and seatbelt webbing will be made up of biology-based materials, underscoring the alliance’s intent to provide sustainable solutions.



Mikael Bratt, president and CEO of AutoLiv, believes that this collaboration will introduce safety and innovation to the market, and reshape the future of mobility.



Nio’s vice president of Supply Chain Development, Yu Pan, hinted that the cooperation between AutoLive and Nio has the potential to extend to more areas as both companies are committed to improving the driving experience of all users across the globe.



In 2022, Autoliv’s net sales totaled $8.8 billion, with organic growth of roughly 14%. In first-quarter 2023, organic sales grew more than 20%, outperforming light vehicle production significantly on product launches, higher prices and higher safety content per vehicle.



The soaring popularity of electric vehicles is extending Autoliv’s exposure to this red-hot market, thereby opening growth avenues for the firm. In 2022, order win rates for new EV platforms were higher, with EVs accounting for roughly 45% of Autoliv’s order intake. As a result of strong order intake, the company expects an increase in overall product launches in 2023.



Nio’s strong standing with the government of China offers it an advantage in the massive China market. China’s intense push for EV vehicles is a major booster for NIO. ES6, ES8 and EC6 models are enhancing the firm’s prospects. The firm’s latest offerings based on the NIO Technology Platform 2.0, including the EL7, ET5 and ET7 models, will further drive deliveries.

