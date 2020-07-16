Pandion Therapeutics, a Phase 1 biotech developing engineered T cells for autoimmune diseases, raised $135 million by offering a further upsized 7.5 million shares at $18, the high end of the $16 to $18 range.



The company originally filed to offer 5.5 million shares, before increasing the offering to 7.0 million shares on Thursday morning. At pricing, Pandion raised 44% more in proceeds than originally planned.



Pandion Therapeutics plans to list on the Nasdaq under the symbol PAND. Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley, SVB Leerink and BMO Capital Markets acted as lead managers on the deal.



The article Autoimmune T cell biotech Pandion Therapeutics prices upsized IPO at $18 high end originally appeared on IPO investment manager Renaissance Capital's web site renaissancecapital.com.



