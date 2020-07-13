Pandion Therapeutics, a Phase 1 biotech developing engineered T cells for autoimmune diseases, announced terms for its IPO on Monday.



The Watertown, MA-based company plans to raise $94 million by offering 5.5 million shares at a price range of $16 to $18. At the midpoint of the proposed range, Pandion Therapeutics would command a fully diluted market value of $451 million.



The company's lead candidate, PT101, is a combination of our interleukin-2 mutein effector module with a protein backbone designed to selectively expand regulatory T cells without activating proinflammatory cells. The company is initially developing PT101 for moderate-to-severe ulcerative colitis and is currently conducting a Phase 1a trial with final data expected in the 1H21.



Pandion Therapeutics was founded in 2017 and booked $1 million in revenue for the 12 months ended March 31, 2020. It plans to list on the Nasdaq under the symbol PAND. Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley, SVB Leerink, and BMO Capital Markets are the joint bookrunners on the deal. It is expected to price during the week of July 13, 2020.



The article Autoimmune disease biotech Pandion Therapeutics sets terms for $94 million IPO originally appeared on IPO investment manager Renaissance Capital's web site renaissancecapital.com.



Investment Disclosure: The information and opinions expressed herein were prepared by Renaissance Capital's research analysts and do not constitute an offer to buy or sell any security. Renaissance Capital's Renaissance IPO ETF (symbol: IPO), Renaissance International ETF (symbol: IPOS), or separately managed institutional accounts may have investments in securities of companies mentioned.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.