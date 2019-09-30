Autoimmune disease biotech Cabaletta Bio files for $100 million IPO

Cabaletta Bio, a phase-1 biotech engineering T cell therapies for autoimmune diseases, filed on Monday with the SEC to raise up to $100 million in an initial public offering.



The Philadelphia, PA-based company was founded in 2017. It plans to list on the Nasdaq under the symbol CABA. Morgan Stanley, Cowen and Evercore ISI are the joint bookrunners on the deal. No pricing terms were disclosed.



