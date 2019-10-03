Autoimmune biotech Viela Bio prices IPO at the $19 low end

Viela Bio, a late-stage biotech developing antibodies licensed from AstraZeneca, raised $150 million by offering 7.9 million shares at $19, the low end of the range of $19 to $21. The company sold an additional 400,000 shares to maintain the original deal size. Existing shareholders had indicated on buying $50 million of the IPO.



Viela Bio plans to list on the Nasdaq under the symbol VIE. Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley and Cowen acted as lead managers on the deal.



