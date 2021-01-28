Landos Biopharma, a Phase 2 biotech developing oral small molecule therapies for autoimmune diseases, announced terms for its IPO on Thursday.



The Blacksburg, VA-based company plans to raise $100 million by offering 6.3 million shares at a price range of $15 to $17. At the midpoint of the proposed range, Landos Biopharma would command a fully diluted market value of $650 million.



The company leverages its proprietary AI-based precision medicine LANCE platform to identify novel therapeutic targets based on predictions of immunometabolic function. To date, it has identified seven novel immunometabolic targets and product candidates across 14 indications. Landos Biopharma's lead candidate, BT-11, has completed the induction phase of a Phase 2 trial in mild to moderate ulcerative colitis (UC) patients in the US, Russia, and Europe. The company expects to initiate a Phase 3 trial of BT-11 for UC and a Phase 2 trial of BT-11 for moderate to severe Crohn's disease in the 1H21.



Landos Biopharma was founded in 2017 and plans to list on the Nasdaq under the symbol LABP. J.P. Morgan, Jefferies and SVB Leerink are the joint bookrunners on the deal. It is expected to price during the week of February 1, 2021.



The article Autoimmune biotech Landos Biopharma sets terms for $100 million IPO originally appeared on IPO investment manager Renaissance Capital's web site renaissancecapital.com.



