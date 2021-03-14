Autohome shares set to open 2.7% above HK listing price

HONG KONG, March 15 (Reuters) - China's Autohome shares are set to open at HK$181 each in its Hong Kong Stock Exchange debut Monday.

The price is 2.7% above the issue price of $HK176.30 apiece, with which the company raised $688 million. (Reporting by Donny Kwok; Editing by Tom Hogue) ((donny.kwok@thomsonreuters.com; +852 2843 6470; Reuters Messaging: donny.kwok.reuters.com@reuters.net)) Keywords: AUTOHOME TRADING/ (URGENT)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.