Energy

Autohome shares set to open 2.7% above HK listing price

Publisher
Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/BOBBY YIP

China's Autohome shares are set to open at HK$181 each in its Hong Kong Stock Exchange debut Monday.

HONG KONG, March 15 (Reuters) - China's Autohome shares are set to open at HK$181 each in its Hong Kong Stock Exchange debut Monday.

The price is 2.7% above the issue price of $HK176.30 apiece, with which the company raised $688 million. (Reporting by Donny Kwok; Editing by Tom Hogue) ((donny.kwok@thomsonreuters.com; +852 2843 6470; Reuters Messaging: donny.kwok.reuters.com@reuters.net)) Keywords: AUTOHOME TRADING/ (URGENT)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters

    Explore Energy

    Explore

    Most Popular