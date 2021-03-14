Autohome shares open 2.7% above HK listing price

(Adds deal details)

By Scott Murdoch and Donny Kwok

HONG KONG, March 15 (Reuters) - Shares of China's Autohome opened 2.7% above the company's issue price of $HK176.30 apiece on Monday, after it raised $688 million in its Hong Kong secondary listing.

The Hang Seng Index is up 0.6% and Hang Seng Tech index has gained 1.1% in early trade Monday.

Online vehicle firm Autohome had expected to raise up to $983 million in Hong Kong when the deal was initially launched.

But the final pricing of the shares came after its U.S. stock dropped by 12.5% last Monday amid a rout of global tech shares on financial markets. Autohome shares rose 7% in grey market trading on Friday ahead of the debut. The 2.7% increase is tepid compared with some recent Hong Kong debuts.

New Horizon Health's stock had surged 200% when it debuted on Feb. 17 after its $263 million IPO.

However, China's Cheerwin Group's stock crashed 20.4% last Wednesday after it raised $395.5 million through its initial public offering.

Autohome takes the value of secondary listings in Hong Kong from U.S.-listed Chinese companies to $1.53 billion in 2021, according to Refinitiv.

There were 12 secondary listings in 2020 which raised $19.06 billion, the data showed.

Autohome's U.S.-listed stock is down 34% from its recent peak on Feb. 16 and the price set for the Hong Kong listing was a 5.5% discount to the U.S. closing price last Monday.

Four Hong Kong shares are equal to one of the company's ADRs, according to its filings. (Reporting by Donny Kwok and Scott Murdoch; Editing by Tom Hogue and Uttaresh.V) ((donny.kwok@thomsonreuters.com; +852 2843 6470; Reuters Messaging: donny.kwok.reuters.com@reuters.net)) Keywords: AUTOHOME TRADING/ (UPDATE 1)

