Autohome Q4 Adj. Net Income Declines

(RTTNews) - Autohome Inc. (ATHM) reported fourth quarter net income attributable to ordinary shareholders of RMB 432.1 million, compared to RMB 580.9 million, previous year. Earnings per ADS was RMB 3.56, compared to RMB 4.70. Adjusted net income attributable to Autohome was RMB 502.8 million, compared to RMB 668.5 million, previous year. Non-GAAP earnings per ADS was RMB 4.14, compared to RMB 5.41.

Net revenues in the fourth quarter were RMB 1.91 billion, compared to RMB 1.89 billion, prior year.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.