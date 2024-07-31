Autohome Q2 Earnings Increases

(RTTNews) - Autohome Inc. (ATHM) Wednesday reported an increase in second quarter earnings, supported by growth in revenues, compared to the prior year.

The quarter earnings attributable to Autohome was RMB 524.8 million or $72.2 million compared to RMB 504.7 million in the prior year. On a per share basis, earnings were RMB 1.05, up from RMB 1.00 a year ago. On an adjusted basis, earnings were RMB 572.4 million or $78.8 million.

Revenues for the quarter were RMB 1.872 billion or $257.7 million, down from RMB 1.833 billion last year.

