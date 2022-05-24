Markets
Autohome Q1 Adj. Profit Declines

(RTTNews) - Autohome Inc. (ATHM) reported first-quarter adjusted net income attributable to company of RMB 437.5 million, compared to RMB 735.1 million, prior year. Non-GAAP earnings per ADS was RMB 3.47 compared to RMB 6.06.

Net income to ordinary shareholders declined to RMB 307.5 million from RMB 633.8 million, last year. Earnings per ADS was RMB 2.44 compared to RMB 5.22. Net revenues were RMB 1.47 billion compared to RMB 1.84 billion.

Zeng, CFO of Autohome, said: "Looking ahead, we will continue to focus on long-term business development and invest strategically to remain at the forefront of innovation while maintaining a high-quality growth standard."

