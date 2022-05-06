Autohome Names Craig Yan Zeng CFO - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Autohome Inc. (ATHM) announced the appointment of Craig Yan Zeng as Chief Financial Officer, effective immediately. Craig Yan Zeng has been a director of LexinFintech (LX) since December 2017 and served as the chief financial officer of LexinFintech from November 2016 to June 2021. He has over 20 years of experience in capital market and has held senior management positions.

"Craig has extensive experience in financial management and in-depth understanding of the capital market," said Quan Long, Chairman of the Board of Directors and Chief Executive Officer of Autohome.

