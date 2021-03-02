US Markets
ATHM

Autohome launches HK listing to raise up to $1.1 bln - term sheet

Contributor
Scott Murdoch Reuters
Published

China's Autohome will raise up to $1.1 billion in its Hong Kong secondary listing, according to a term sheet seen by Reuters.

HONG KONG, March 3 (Reuters) - China's Autohome ATHM.N will raise up to $1.1 billion in its Hong Kong secondary listing, according to a term sheet seen by Reuters.

The New York-listed online vehicle firm will sell 30.29 million shares at a maximum price of HK$251.8 ($32.46) each, the term sheet shows.

An additional 4.54 million shares can be sold under the so-called green shoe option that would take the total size of the deal to $1.1 billion.

The final price will be set on March 9 and the shares will start trading on the Hong Kong boards on March 15.

The deal is being led by CICC, Goldman Sachs and Credit Suisse.

Autohome shares rose by 1.27% on the New York Stock Exchange on Tuesday to close at $118 each.

($1 = 7.7571 Hong Kong dollars)

(Reporting by Scott Murdoch; Editing by Sam Holmes)

((Scott.Murdoch@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

ATHM

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More