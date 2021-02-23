Autohome Inc. (ATHM) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for February 24, 2021

Autohome Inc. (ATHM) will begin trading ex-dividend on February 24, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.85 per share is scheduled to be paid on March 05, 2021. Shareholders who purchased ATHM prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 10.39% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $128.14, the dividend yield is 2.65%.

The previous trading day's last sale of ATHM was $128.14, representing a -13.23% decrease from the 52 week high of $147.67 and a 115.22% increase over the 52 week low of $59.54.

ATHM is a part of the Technology sector, which includes companies such as Fiserv, Inc. (FISV) and Infosys Limited (INFY). ATHM's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $4.16. Zacks Investment Research reports ATHM's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 12.1%, compared to an industry average of 13.8%.

Interested in gaining exposure to ATHM through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have ATHM as a top-10 holding:

Invesco China Technology ETF (CQQQ)

Global X Funds Global X MSCI China Communication Services ETF (CHIC).

The top-performing ETF of this group is CQQQ with an increase of 49.33% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of ATHM at 4.3%.

