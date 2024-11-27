Autohome Inc. Shareholders Report Significant Ownership

Autohome Inc Class A (HK:2518) has released an update.

Autohome Inc.’s shareholders, including FIL Limited and Pandanus Partners, L.P., have reported their beneficial ownership of the company’s securities, filing an amendment to Schedule 13G with the SEC. This disclosure highlights a 7.136% ownership stake, reflecting significant interest in the company’s common stock. Investors may find this ownership update crucial for understanding the dynamics of Autohome’s shareholder base.

