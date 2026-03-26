Autohome Inc. - Depositary Receipt (ATHM) Price Target Decreased by 12.26% to 23.62

The average one-year price target for Autohome Inc. - Depositary Receipt (NYSE:ATHM) has been revised to $23.62 / share. This is a decrease of 12.26% from the prior estimate of $26.92 dated February 21, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $19.19 to a high of $31.50 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 36.44% from the latest reported closing price of $17.31 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 190 funds or institutions reporting positions in Autohome Inc. - Depositary Receipt. This is an decrease of 89 owner(s) or 31.90% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ATHM is 0.11%, an increase of 21.40%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 7.31% to 51,497K shares. The put/call ratio of ATHM is 0.60, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Invesco holds 6,440K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,968K shares , representing a decrease of 23.73%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ATHM by 92.35% over the last quarter.

Acadian Asset Management holds 4,388K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,174K shares , representing an increase of 4.88%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ATHM by 22.90% over the last quarter.

FIL holds 4,309K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,288K shares , representing an increase of 0.47%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ATHM by 59.15% over the last quarter.

M&G holds 3,420K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,007K shares , representing an increase of 12.08%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ATHM by 16.64% over the last quarter.

Krane Funds Advisors holds 3,095K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,387K shares , representing a decrease of 9.44%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ATHM by 15.59% over the last quarter.

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