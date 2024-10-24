Autohome Inc. Announces Q3 Results and Conference Call

Autohome Inc Class A (HK:2518) has released an update.

Autohome Inc. is set to release its unaudited financial results for the third quarter of 2024 on November 6, accompanied by a potential cash dividend announcement. The company will host anearnings conference callto discuss these results and provide insights to investors. The results will be accessible on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange and the company’s website after market hours.

