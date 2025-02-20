AUTOHOME Earnings Results: $ATHM Reports Quarterly Earnings

AUTOHOME ($ATHM) posted quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported earnings of $3.99 per share, beating estimates of $3.81 by $0.19. The company also reported revenue of $1,773,493,738, missing estimates of $1,811,609,586 by $-38,115,848.
You can see Quiver Quantitative's $ATHM stock page to track data on insider trading, hedge fund activity, congressional trading, and more.
AUTOHOME Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 68 institutional investors add shares of AUTOHOME stock to their portfolio, and 115 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- KRANE FUNDS ADVISORS LLC added 2,765,918 shares (+3186.6%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $71,775,572
- LAZARD ASSET MANAGEMENT LLC removed 1,486,635 shares (-81.1%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $38,578,178
- ROBECO INSTITUTIONAL ASSET MANAGEMENT B.V. added 1,004,043 shares (+140.5%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $26,054,915
- ABRDN PLC removed 712,497 shares (-37.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $18,489,297
- ASSENAGON ASSET MANAGEMENT S.A. removed 683,144 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $17,727,586
- MONDRIAN INVESTMENT PARTNERS LTD removed 598,358 shares (-16.8%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $15,527,390
- CAUSEWAY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC removed 555,591 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $18,123,378
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.