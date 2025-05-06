AUTOHOME Earnings Preview: Recent $ATHM Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

AUTOHOME ($ATHM) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th before market open, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $1,446,617,652 and earnings of $3.33 per share.
You can see Quiver Quantitative's $ATHM stock page to track data on insider trading, hedge fund activity, congressional trading, and more.
AUTOHOME Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 83 institutional investors add shares of AUTOHOME stock to their portfolio, and 92 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- LAZARD ASSET MANAGEMENT LLC removed 1,486,635 shares (-81.1%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $38,578,178
- MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL INVESTMENTS CO., LTD. added 714,034 shares (+6649.0%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $19,793,022
- ABRDN PLC removed 712,497 shares (-37.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $18,489,297
- KRANE FUNDS ADVISORS LLC added 667,669 shares (+23.4%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $18,507,784
- MONDRIAN INVESTMENT PARTNERS LTD removed 598,358 shares (-16.8%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $15,527,390
- ROBECO INSTITUTIONAL ASSET MANAGEMENT B.V. added 580,252 shares (+33.8%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $16,084,585
- BLACKROCK, INC. added 539,217 shares (+18.0%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $14,947,095
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.