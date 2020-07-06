Autohome Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average - Bullish for ATHM

In trading on Monday, shares of Autohome Inc (Symbol: ATHM) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $78.87, changing hands as high as $88.73 per share. Autohome Inc shares are currently trading up about 7.3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of ATHM shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, ATHM's low point in its 52 week range is $59.54 per share, with $100.10 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $82.99.

Click here to find out which 9 other dividend stocks recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.